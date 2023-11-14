Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stamkos stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Stamkos has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

Stamkos' shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:22 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:06 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.