Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tyler Motte score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Motte has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
