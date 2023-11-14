Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Volusia County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Oaks Academy at DME Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14

5:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Oaks Academy at DME Academy