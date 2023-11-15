Top Player Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Celtics on November 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
76ers vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Wednesday's over/under for Embiid is 30.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 31.
- He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).
- Embiid has averaged seven assists per game, 2.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Embiid's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: +106)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
- The 30.3 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 1.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (28.5).
- He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.
- Maxey has picked up 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
- He has connected on 4.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).
Tobias Harris Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Tobias Harris on Wednesday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
- Harris' assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).
- Harris' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -120)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
- Tatum is averaging 29.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Tatum's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
- Tatum averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -105)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: -145)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
- Wednesday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 22.5 points. That is 2.2 fewer than his season average of 24.7.
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Brown has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Brown has hit 3.7 three pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
