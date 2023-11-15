Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brevard County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood JrSr High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
