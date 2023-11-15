How to Watch Florida International vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.
- Florida International had a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 210th.
- Last year, the Panthers scored 73.1 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 83.1 the Huskies allowed.
- Florida International went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 83.1 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International posted 78.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66).
- The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 when playing on the road.
- Florida International drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
