The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.
  • Florida International had a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.7% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Panthers scored 73.1 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 83.1 the Huskies allowed.
  • Florida International went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 83.1 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida International posted 78.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66).
  • The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 when playing on the road.
  • Florida International drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF L 85-62 Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 Tarleton State L 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 86-80 Watsco Center
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Akron - John Gray Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

