The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.

Florida International had a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 210th.

Last year, the Panthers scored 73.1 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 83.1 the Huskies allowed.

Florida International went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 83.1 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International posted 78.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66).

The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 when playing on the road.

Florida International drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule