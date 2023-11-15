Wednesday's contest features the Florida International Panthers (0-3) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) matching up at Sharp Gymnasium (on November 15) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 85-78 win for Florida International.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 85, Houston Christian 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-7.5)

Florida International (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Florida International Performance Insights

With 73.1 points per game on offense, Florida International ranked 141st in the country last year. At the other end, it ceded 75.1 points per contest, which ranked 314th in college basketball.

It was a difficult season for the Panthers last year in terms of rebounding, as they pulled down just 28.3 rebounds per game (24th-worst in college basketball) and allowed 35.1 rebounds per contest (sixth-worst).

Last season Florida International ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.3 per game.

The Panthers struggled in terms of turnovers last season, ranking 19th-worst in the nation with 14.3 turnovers per game. On the other hand, they ranked 15th-best in college basketball with 15.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Panthers ranked 237th in the nation with 6.8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 267th with a 32.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Florida International surrendered 8.7 threes per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage (322nd-ranked).

Florida International attempted 37.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 64% of the shots it attempted (and 74.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.0 threes per contest, which were 36% of its shots (and 25.3% of the team's buckets).

