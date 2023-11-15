Florida International vs. Houston Christian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) host the Florida International Panthers (0-3) at Sharp Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Florida International vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Sharp Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- In Florida International's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.
- Against the spread, the Panthers were 15-10-0 last season.
- Houston Christian (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 11.9% less often than Florida International (15-10-0) last year.
Florida International vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston Christian
|77.6
|150.7
|83.1
|158.2
|153.5
|Florida International
|73.1
|150.7
|75.1
|158.2
|144.5
Additional Florida International Insights & Trends
- The Panthers' 73.1 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 83.1 the Huskies gave up.
- Florida International put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 83.1 points.
Florida International vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston Christian
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
Florida International vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston Christian
|Florida International
|8-8
|Home Record
|11-7
|2-13
|Away Record
|3-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.0
|11-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
