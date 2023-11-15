Hawks vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The New York Knicks (5-5), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at State Farm Arena, face the Atlanta Hawks (6-4). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-1.5)
|230.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-1)
|230
|-116
|-102
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Hawks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 117.3 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.4 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 104.3 per outing (second in league).
- These teams score a combined 229.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 221.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
Hawks and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+8000
|+4000
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2500
|-
