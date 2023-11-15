The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) face the New York Knicks (5-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -1.5 230.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • The average total in Atlanta's contests this year is 238.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Hawks are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has won three of its five games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 7 70% 120.9 229.3 117.3 221.6 233.9
Knicks 3 30% 108.4 229.3 104.3 221.6 221.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-3-0) than it has at home (1-3-0).
  • The Hawks record 16.6 more points per game (120.9) than the Knicks give up (104.3).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Hawks and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 4-6 1-4 6-4
Knicks 6-4 1-3 3-7

Hawks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Hawks Knicks
120.9
Points Scored (PG)
 108.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
4-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
6-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
117.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 104.3
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5

