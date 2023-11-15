The Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 124-104 loss to the Nets, Suggs tallied 10 points and two steals.

Now let's break down Suggs' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-161)

Over 3.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Over 2.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league defensively last year, allowing 111.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last season, allowing 43.3 per game.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 23 3 2 1 0 1 0 1/28/2023 26 11 4 5 2 0 1 11/18/2022 35 20 5 8 2 1 1

