Toledo, Miami (OH), Week 12 MAC Football Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win MAC: -225
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
- Last Game: W 49-23 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MAC: +240
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
- Last Game: W 19-0 vs Akron
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Ohio
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 20-10 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MAC: +6600
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: W 49-19 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
- Last Game: W 38-28 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Buffalo
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
- Last Game: L 20-10 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd
- Last Game: L 38-28 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Ball State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MAC: +40000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
- Last Game: L 49-23 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Akron
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
- Last Game: L 19-0 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Kent State
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
- Last Game: L 49-19 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Ball State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
