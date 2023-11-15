Magic vs. Bulls November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (2-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Magic vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.
- Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
- Wendell Carter Jr. posted 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Cole Anthony's numbers last season were 13 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine posts 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the field and 29.4% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Magic vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Magic
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|49%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
