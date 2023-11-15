See the injury report for the Orlando Magic (5-5), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Magic prepare for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (4-7) at United Center on Wednesday, November 15 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Magic lost their last outing 124-104 against the Nets on Tuesday. Franz Wagner scored a team-leading 21 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8.0 8.5 1.0 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0 Gary Harris SG Out Groin 7.0 3.0 0.5

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Patrick Williams: Questionable (Finger), Dalen Terry: Questionable (Patella), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Toe)

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2.5 216.5

