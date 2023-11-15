The Chicago Bulls (4-7) face the Orlando Magic (5-5) on November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 47% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Orlando is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 11th.

The Magic's 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Orlando is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Magic are putting up more points at home (113.8 per game) than away (105.2). And they are conceding less at home (104.2) than away (111.6).

Orlando is allowing fewer points at home (104.2 per game) than away (111.6).

The Magic average one fewer assists per game at home (23.6) than away (24.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries