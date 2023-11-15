How to Watch the Magic vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) face the Orlando Magic (5-5) on November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Magic vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Magic Injury Report
|Bulls vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Magic Prediction
|Bulls vs Magic Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 47% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Orlando is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 11th.
- The Magic's 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Magic are putting up more points at home (113.8 per game) than away (105.2). And they are conceding less at home (104.2) than away (111.6).
- Orlando is allowing fewer points at home (104.2 per game) than away (111.6).
- The Magic average one fewer assists per game at home (23.6) than away (24.6).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.