The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Franz Wagner and others in this contest.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 21 points Wagner scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
  • He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • Paolo Banchero is putting up 13 points per game this season, 7.5 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's prop bet.
  • He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props
  • The 20.5-point prop bet for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 6.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.5).
  • He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
  • He drains 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

