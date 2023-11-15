Paolo Banchero and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Banchero, in his most recent game, had 19 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 124-104 loss to the Nets.

Below, we look at Banchero's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-120)

Over 20.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-118)

Over 7.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.0 per contest.

Allowing 13.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bulls were 29th in the league in that category.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 35 22 4 3 0 3 0 1/28/2023 25 9 7 3 0 0 1

