South Florida vs. Central Michigan November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (1-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
