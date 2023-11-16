For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Austin Watson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson is yet to score through five games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Away W 6-4 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:01 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

