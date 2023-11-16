Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Austin Watson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Watson has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|3:30
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|5:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:01
|Away
|L 5-2
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
