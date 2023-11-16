Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Bay County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bay High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16

4:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16

4:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxton School at Deane Bozeman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16

5:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Graceville, FL

Graceville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert F Munroe Day School at Mosley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Port St. Joe HS at Rutherford High School