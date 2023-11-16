Thursday's contest that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) at Swisher Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 101-37 in favor of Jacksonville, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

Last time out, the Dolphins lost 81-53 to Miami (FL) on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 101, Georgia Southern 37

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dolphins had a -20 scoring differential last season, putting up 62.5 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and giving up 63.3 (148th in college basketball).

With 58.1 points per game in ASUN contests, Jacksonville posted 4.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.5 PPG).

The Dolphins put up 66.8 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 58.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Jacksonville allowed 58.4 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 68.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.