The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) are heavily favored on the road (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8, +145 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest starts at 8:00 PM ET from United Center on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in six of 13 games this season.

The Lightning have won 44.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-5).

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago has a record of 5-7 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 5-5-0 6.7 3.3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.3 3.3 9 27.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 2.7 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.7 3.6 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

