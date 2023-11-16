You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Connor Bedard and other players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at United Center.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (23 total points), having put up 11 goals and 12 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 16 games, with six goals and 12 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Victor Hedman's 17 points this season have come via three goals and 14 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Bedard has recorded nine goals and four assists in 13 games for Chicago, good for 13 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4 at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3

