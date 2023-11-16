Mikhail Sergachev will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Sergachev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through 16 games this season.

Sergachev has a point in seven of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 16 games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 16 Games 3 8 Points 3 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.