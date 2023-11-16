Will Nick Perbix find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

