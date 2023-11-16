The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose's opponents shot last season.

Last season, North Florida had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Hose finished 96th.

The Ospreys' 76.2 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, North Florida went 13-6.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

At home, the Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 84.

North Florida knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

