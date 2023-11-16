The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose's opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, North Florida had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Hose finished 96th.
  • The Ospreys' 76.2 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, North Florida went 13-6.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
  • At home, the Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 84.
  • North Florida knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coastal Georgia W 92-55 UNF Arena
11/9/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 81-70 The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina State L 87-77 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/16/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Maine - UNF Arena

