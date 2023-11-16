How to Watch North Florida vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, North Florida had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Hose finished 96th.
- The Ospreys' 76.2 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, North Florida went 13-6.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
- At home, the Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 84.
- North Florida knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 92-55
|UNF Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 87-77
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
