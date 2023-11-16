North Florida vs. Presbyterian: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Florida vs. Presbyterian matchup.
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Florida Moneyline
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Florida (-1.5)
|147.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Florida (-1.5)
|146.5
|-114
|-106
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends (2022-23)
- North Florida put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 15 Ospreys games last season hit the over.
- Presbyterian won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Blue Hose games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.