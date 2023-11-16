Thursday's game features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) and the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) squaring off at UNF Arena (on November 16) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Presbyterian, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 75, North Florida 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-4.7)

Presbyterian (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

North Florida Performance Insights

North Florida was 68th in college basketball in points scored (76.2 per game) last year and 13th-worst in points allowed (77.6).

With 30.8 rebounds per game and 33.6 rebounds allowed, the Ospreys were 241st and 319th in the country, respectively, last season.

At 13.1 assists per game last year, North Florida was 169th in the country.

The Ospreys were the fourth-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 49th in 3-point percentage (36.7%) last season.

Last season, North Florida was 100th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 274th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Last season, North Florida took 52.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 61.4% of North Florida's baskets were 2-pointers, and 38.6% were 3-pointers.

