High school basketball competition in Orange County, Florida is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Orangewood Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East River High School at Apopka High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ocoee High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Howell High School at Melbourne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Ridge HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at St. Cloud HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jones High School at Wekiva High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School