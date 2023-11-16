Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Osceola County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Heritage Christian School at Liberty Christian Preparatory School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on November 16

5:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Tavares, FL

Tavares, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gateway High School