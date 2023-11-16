How to Watch the South Florida vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Florida Bulls (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
South Florida vs. Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls' 70.1 points per game last year were 9.7 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up.
- South Florida went 25-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.
- Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Crimson Tide averaged were 10.0 more points than the Bulls gave up (60.0).
- When Alabama totaled more than 60.0 points last season, it went 17-4.
- The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- The Bulls shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 76-61
|Yuengling Center
|11/10/2023
|Stetson
|W 67-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/13/2023
|Grambling
|W 83-57
|Yuengling Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/23/2023
|High Point
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
