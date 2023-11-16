The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.
  • Stamkos has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:22 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:06 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

