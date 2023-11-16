Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks play on Thursday at United Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stamkos' props? Here is some information to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Stamkos has scored a goal in four of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stamkos has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 14 games this year, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Stamkos hits the over on his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 14 Games 3 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

