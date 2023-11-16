The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) play the UCF Knights (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Titans allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

UCF had a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished 241st.

Last year, the Knights recorded 6.4 more points per game (71.5) than the Titans allowed (65.1).

When UCF scored more than 65.1 points last season, it went 13-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison

UCF posted 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged in road games (65.4).

The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.7 more points than they allowed on the road (65.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, UCF fared better in home games last year, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule