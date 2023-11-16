How to Watch UCF vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) play the UCF Knights (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Titans allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- UCF had a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished 241st.
- Last year, the Knights recorded 6.4 more points per game (71.5) than the Titans allowed (65.1).
- When UCF scored more than 65.1 points last season, it went 13-8.
UCF Home & Away Comparison
- UCF posted 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged in road games (65.4).
- The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.7 more points than they allowed on the road (65.2).
- When it comes to three-pointers, UCF fared better in home games last year, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage away from home.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Florida International
|W 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 88-72
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
