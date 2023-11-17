Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Broward County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Belen Jesuit High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 16
- Location: Miramar, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanche Ely High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avant Garde Academy of Osceola at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
