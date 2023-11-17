The Chicago Bulls (4-8) take on the Orlando Magic (6-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Magic vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 109 - Bulls 108

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-0.8)

Magic (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.8

The Magic (8-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 39.4% more often than the Bulls (4-8-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Chicago (2-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Orlando (5-3) does as the underdog (62.5%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (six out of 12), which is more often than Orlando's games have (three out of 11).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 3-5, while the Bulls are 3-4 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are second-worst in the league offensively (108.3 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (106.6 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 12th in the league in rebounds (44.6 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.9).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists (23.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Orlando is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and best in turnovers forced (17.0).

The Magic are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.3 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

