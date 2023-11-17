Friday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) against the Chicago State Cougars (0-4) at FAU Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 93-46 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Owls took care of business in their most recent matchup 84-75 against North Florida on Monday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 93, Chicago State 46

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball), and allowed 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

On offense, Florida Atlantic put up 64.5 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (64.8 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

In home games, the Owls scored 9.4 more points per game last season (69.3) than they did away from home (59.9).

Defensively Florida Atlantic was better at home last year, giving up 63.3 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.

