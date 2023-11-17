How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (2-1) hit the court against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.
Florida vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles allowed to opponents.
- Florida had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gators finished 171st.
- Last year, the Gators recorded five fewer points per game (71.2) than the Seminoles allowed (76.2).
- Florida had an 11-2 record last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- Florida averaged 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.9.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Florida fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 93-73
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/10/2023
|Virginia
|L 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
