The Florida Gators (2-1) hit the court against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-7.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-7.5) 159.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Gators games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

Florida State covered 10 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Last year, 15 of the Seminoles' games went over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (86th).

With odds of +6000, Florida has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

