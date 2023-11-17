Friday's game between the Florida Gators (2-1) and Florida State Seminoles (2-0) going head to head at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 83-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 83, Florida State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-7.8)

Florida (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Performance Insights

Florida put up 71.2 points per game and gave up 68.6 last year, ranking them 186th in the nation on offense and 132nd defensively.

On the glass, the Gators were 171st in the nation in rebounds (31.9 per game) last year. They were 10th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.9 per game).

With 12.2 assists per game last season, Florida was 249th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Gators were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last season. They were 320th in 3-point percentage at 31.4%.

Florida was the 23rd-best team in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 58th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.6%) last year.

The Gators took 36.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of the Gators' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.5% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.