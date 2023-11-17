The Florida Gators (2-1) square off against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Florida State had a 9-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gators finished 278th.

The Seminoles put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 0.7 more points than the 68.6 the Gators gave up.

When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Florida State went 9-8.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

Florida State scored 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

At home, the Seminoles allowed 74.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.4.

Beyond the arc, Florida State knocked down more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (31.5%).

