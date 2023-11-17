How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (2-1) square off against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Miami (FL) vs Georgia (3:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame (4:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Bucknell vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 17)
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Florida State had a 9-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gators finished 278th.
- The Seminoles put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 0.7 more points than the 68.6 the Gators gave up.
- When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Florida State went 9-8.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Home & Away Comparison
- Florida State scored 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.
- At home, the Seminoles allowed 74.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.4.
- Beyond the arc, Florida State knocked down more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.