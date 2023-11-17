The Florida Gators (2-1) and the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida State vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seminoles Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of Florida State's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Seminoles were 10-17-0 last year.

Florida (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 13.8% more often than Florida State (10-17-0) last year.

Florida State vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 71.2 140.5 68.6 144.8 140.5 Florida State 69.3 140.5 76.2 144.8 143.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The Seminoles put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 0.7 more points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.

Florida State went 7-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall when it scored more than 68.6 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida State vs. Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 16-13-0 Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0

Florida State vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Florida State 10-6 Home Record 5-11 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.6 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.