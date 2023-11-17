The Florida Gators (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Florida State vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles' 79.3 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 68.4 the Gators allowed to opponents.

Florida State went 14-0 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators scored were only two more points than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).

Florida had a 12-7 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

The Gators made 36.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Seminoles shot at a 39.5% clip from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Gators averaged.

Florida State Schedule