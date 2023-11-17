The Florida Gators (2-1) and the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) take the floor at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The game has no line set.

Florida vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

Florida vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 71.2 140.5 68.6 144.8 140.5 Florida State 69.3 140.5 76.2 144.8 143.7

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gators scored 5.0 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Seminoles gave up (76.2).

Florida had a 6-5 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Florida vs. Florida State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 16-13-0 Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0

Florida vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Florida State 10-6 Home Record 5-11 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.6 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

