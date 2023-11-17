The Florida Gators (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network +

Florida vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 10.9 more points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.

When Florida State allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 14-0.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators put up were just 2.0 more points than the Seminoles allowed (66.9).

When Florida put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 12-7.

Last season, the Gators had a 36.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% lower than the 39.4% of shots the Seminoles' opponents hit.

The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 47.7% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

