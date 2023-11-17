The Orlando Magic, Goga Bitadze included, face off versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 96-94 win over the Bulls, Bitadze tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down Bitadze's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last year, allowing 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, allowing 26 per game.

Giving up 13.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Bulls were 29th in the league in that category.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 26 15 11 2 0 1 2

