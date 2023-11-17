How to Watch the Hawks vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) on November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-PH.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The 76ers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.
- The Hawks average 8.1 more points per game (120.3) than the 76ers give up (112.2).
- Atlanta is 6-3 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are scoring 120 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 120.5 points per contest.
- Atlanta is giving up 118.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.
- In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.5 more three-pointers per game (13) than in away games (12.5). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (33.9%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
