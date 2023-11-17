Trae Young is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers play at State Farm Arena on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.3 points Young has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (24.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (2.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 10.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Young has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Friday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 19.5. That is 1.8 less than his season average.

He grabs 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Friday's assists prop bet for Murray (5.5) equals his average on the season.

He drains 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.0 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 7.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Johnson has connected on 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

