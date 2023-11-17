Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, we've got you covered below.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Tampa Catholic HS at Berkeley Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollwood Day School at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Largo, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Bay Tech High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Seffner, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Plant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at Sumner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
