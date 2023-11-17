How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) welcome in the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
- Jacksonville put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.
- The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 178th.
- The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- Jacksonville went 7-0 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 on the road.
- At home, the Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.6.
- Jacksonville knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|W 113-46
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 85-68
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
