The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) welcome in the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
  • Jacksonville put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.
  • The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 178th.
  • The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • Jacksonville went 7-0 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • Jacksonville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.6.
  • Jacksonville knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Johnson (FL) W 113-46 Swisher Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Xavier L 79-56 Cintas Center
11/14/2023 Georgia Southern W 85-68 Swisher Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

